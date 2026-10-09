<i>Ramayana</i>: Posters Of Lara Dutta As Kaikeyi And Sheeba Chadha As Manthara Out

The makers of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana have unveiled new character posters featuring Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chadha as Manthara.

The posters offer a first look at the two characters whose actions play a significant role in shaping the course of the epic.

The makers shared the posters on social media, highlighting the roles of Kaikeyi and Manthara in the events that change Lord Rama's destiny.

The caption accompanying Lara Dutta's poster read, "A queen. A mother. Two wishes that would betray a father's love and change Rama's destiny forever."

For Sheeba Chadha's Manthara, the caption read, "A cunning mind. Whose whispers would turn a mother's love into a kingdom's darkest hour."

Lara Dutta appears in a regal avatar as Queen Kaikeyi, dressed in traditional attire and elaborate jewellery. Sheeba Chadha's character poster shows her as Manthara, holding a staff.

In the epic, Kaikeyi's two wishes to King Dashrath lead to Lord Rama's exile and change the future of Ayodhya. Manthara's influence on the queen plays a key role in the events that follow.

The latest character reveals follow the unveiling of Arun Govil as King Dashrath. Govil, who is widely remembered for playing Lord Ram in the television series Ramayan, will portray the King of Ayodhya in the upcoming film.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part epic.

Part 1 of Ramayana is scheduled for a worldwide release in Diwali 2026, while Part 2 will arrive in Diwali 2027. The films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film will also release in IMAX. Sony Pictures will distribute it globally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will handle distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.