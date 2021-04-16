Ramayan Star Dipika Chikhlia Announces The Show Will Air On Television Again: 'History Is Repeating Itself'

Dipika Chikhlia in Ramayan. (Image courtesy: dipikachikhliatopiwala)

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is all set to return to the small screen again this year, revealed Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita in the golden oldie. Last year, Ramayan made a comeback on DD National after 33 years on public demand amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was first telecast on Doordarshan in 1987-1988. Due to the hike in daily COVID-19 cases in India, several states including Maharashtra have imposed night curfew and partial lockdown. Announcing the news of re-telecast of Ramayan on social media on Thursday, Dipika Chikhlia wrote: "So excited to share that Ramayan will be airing on the small screens again this year! Ramayan aired during the lockdown last year, and looks like history is repeating itself. The show has been a huge part of not just my life, but thousands of Indian families for years. Come be a part of our community and share the knowledge of the Ramayan with generations to come."

Ramayan featured Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri playing the roles of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman, respectively. This year, the 1987 classic will air on Star Bharat every day at 7pm.

After the country entered its first phase of lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in March last year, Doordarshan brought back its cult shows to the silver screen. Due to the re-telecast of golden oldies such as Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, Circus and Doosra Keval among others, Doordarshan topped the TRP charts after decades in April last year. In the same month, Ramayan became the "most-watched entertainment show" in the world.

Once Ramayan was re-telecast on Doordarshan, Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri were brought back into the limelight. Dipika Chikhlia even shared several stills from the show that also featured Dara Singh (who played Hanuman), Lalita Pawar (cast as Manthara), Vijay Arora as Indrajit, and Arvind Trivedi as Ravana.

Ramayan was written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar.