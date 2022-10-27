Ram Setu Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Film 'Holds Well' At Over Rs 26 Crore

Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu has stayed stable in double digits at the box office. On opening day, the movie collected Rs 15.25 crores. According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, the film, featuring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles, has seen a drop on the second day. From Rs 15.25, the collection came down to Rs 11.40. The film analyst added that Ram Setu “holds well at mass circuits, but major centres remain low.” However, he stated that the remaining weekdays, Thursday and Friday, are going to be crucial for the film.

Along with a snapshot from the film, Taran Adarsh wrote, “Ram Setu declines on Day 2, but stays in double digits… Holds well at mass circuits, but major centres remain low… Biz on Thursday and Friday [working days] crucial, before the weekend, begins… Tuesday 15.25 cr, Wednesday 11.40 cr. Total: Rs 26.65 cr.”

Before the release of Ram Setu, Akshay Kumar introduced the characters of the film on social media. Akshay dropped a post for Jacqueline Fernandez who plays Dr Sandra Rebello, an environmental warrior, in the film. He wrote, “Iss expedition par humari nidar saathi (our fearless companion on this expedition). Environmental warrior. Meet Dr Sandra Rebello.”

In Ram Setu, Nushrratt Bharuccha plays the role of Dr Aryan Kulshrestha's (Akshay Kumar) “better half,” Professor Gayatri. Take a look at the post dedicated to her character.

Introducing Satyadev's character, Akshay Kumar mentioned, “Ram Setu ki journey mein humara sabse bada ally, humara dost, AP. Played by the amazingly talented, Satyadev, AP is a guide with a great sense of humour.”

Ram Setu released a day after Diwali, on 25 October. The film clashed with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God at the box office.