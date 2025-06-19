Ram Kapoor To NDTV: "I'm Not The First Indian To Buy A Lamborghini Urus"

Actor Ram Kapoor has been grabbing attention lately not just for his return to the screen but for his luxurious new purchase, a Lamborghini Urus. Several media reports recently claimed that he was the first Indian to buy this high-end SUV. But the actor has now cleared the air and set the record straight.

While promoting his upcoming web series Mystery, Ram Kapoor spoke exclusively to NDTV and addressed the buzz surrounding his new car. With a smile, he said, "I'm not the first Indian to buy this car. Around 4 to 5 people had already purchased it before me. But yes, you could say I'm the first Indian to buy it in this colour."

He also revealed that cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar owns the same model, further putting to rest the idea that he was the first in India to own it.

Kapoor is currently busy promoting Mystery, a new web series in which he plays a private investigator caught in a web of secrets, lies, and intrigue. The series also stars Mona Singh, who plays a sharp and determined police officer. This marks a reunion for the popular on-screen pair, known for their earlier work in television.

Set in a gritty, fast-paced world of crime and investigation, Mystery promises an engaging watch for fans of thrillers and detective dramas. The series will begin streaming on JioCinema from June 27.