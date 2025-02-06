Ram Kapoor On Claims Of Taking Ozempic For 55-Kg Weight Loss: "No Surgery, No Shortcuts"

Ram Kapoor stunned the world with his drastic 55-kg weight loss. While a section of the Internet praised his dedication, another set of people trolled him for taking the route of Ozempic for 55-Kg weight loss.

Ram Kapoor recently shared a video on his Instagram profile and dismissed the claims of taking Ozempic for his weight loss.

In the video, Ram Kapoor can be seen showing off his muscles. "Apparently after all this news has gone viral, lot of people are coming to me non stop and basically thinking that I have done something or taken Ozempic or other drugs or surgery. First there is nothing wrong in it but now is less than 30 seconds, I want to prove that I have done nothing," Ram Kapoor said.

The 51-year-old actor added, "I have no best body. The point is, this kind of transformation requires hard work and long, long hours... no shortcuts, no surgery, no Ozempic. That only does weight loss, not this. Right? Within four to six months, I am going to get a rock solid six-pack with blocks. That has to be done the hard way. Get it! But anyone who has done Ozempic or surgery, so what? Good for you all."

Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote in the comments section, "Truly inspirational my dear. So proud." Niki Walia wrote, "Super stoked for you. Well done, Ram." Roshni Chopra wrote, "You're the best." Take a look:

Ram Kapoor made his social media comeback in December last year with two stunning mirror selfies. The picture grabbed the eyeballs of his fans especially because of Ram Kapoor's amazing physical transformation. The side note read, "Hi guys, sorry for the slightly long absence from Insta. I was working on myself quite extensively."

In a separate post, Ram Kapoor shared the same frame with his wife Gautami. The words "42 Kapoor" were scribbled on the click.

Ram Kapoor shot to fame after he appeared in the 2006 serial Kasamh Se. He played the role of Jai Walia. Ram Kapoor, however, made a special place in the audience's hearts by playing the titular character in the soap opera Bade Achhe Lagte Hain opposite Sakshi Tanwar.

Ram Kapoor was last seen in the Ravi Udyawar-directed film Yudhra. The action-thriller featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, alongside Gajraj Rao and Shilpa Shukla.