After Ektaa Kapoor, Amar Upadhyay Slams Ram Kapoor For Commenting On His Shift From TV To Films

After Ektaa Kapoor, Amar Upadhyay slammed Ram Kapoor for his recent comments about the actor's shift from television to films. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ram Kapoor revealed that he warned the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor not to leave television for the sake of films. Ram Kapoor said Amar's film career didn't take the expected jump, proving it's a wrong decision on his part.

In an interview with Telly Talk, Amar Upadhyay clapped back at Ram Kapoor, stating he doesn't pay heed to negative comments or podcasts that show him in negative light.

"My philosophy in life is that I don't care what people say or think about me. I don't pay attention to negative comments or podcasts that mention me in a negative light. I have a very positive mindset, and I know that I am an extremely hardworking person," Amar Upadhyay said on the show.

Addressing Ram Kapoor's comments where he called Amar Upadhyay's decision of leaving TV "wrong", the actor told the portal, "I don't sit at home for more than two to four days; I go mad if I don't work. I'm not going to leave TV, and I won't leave it because television has given me constant work."

Amar Upadhyay argued that he has been working in the industry since 2003 and he has expanded his arena of work.

Earlier, Ektaa Kapoor slammed Ram Kapoor in an Instagram post without taking any name. The producer called out "unprofessional actors" for spreading "false" information about her shows.

Ektaa Kapoor's post came days after Ram Kapoor said he had reservation about a kissing scene on TV, which Ektaa Kapoor gave a go ahead.