Ram Gopal Varma's <i>Satya</i> To Re-Release In Theatres On This Date

The trend of re-releasing iconic films in theatres continues into 2025. After Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ram Gopal Varma's cult classic Satya is set to make a grand return to cinema halls on January 17.

This groundbreaking crime drama, originally released in 1998, features stellar performances by Manoj Bajpayee, JD Chakravarthy and Urmila Matondkar. Known for redefining Indian cinema with its gritty narrative and realistic portrayal of Mumbai's underworld, Satya remains a timeless masterpiece.

On Friday, Satya's re-release announcement post was jointly shared by PVR Cinemas and INOX Movies on Instagram. The post featured a poster of the film, accompanied by the re-release date.

The text attached to the post read, "The past can't be buried, and neither can the truth! Get ready to dive into the world of Satya once again at PVR INOX. Re-releasing at PVR INOX on Jan 17!"

Manoj Bajpayee, who played the role of Bhiku Mhatre in Satya, reshared this post on his Instagram Stories. Take a look:

Directed and produced by Ram Gopal Varma, Satya also features Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Shrivastava, Shefali Shah and Paresh Rawal in important roles. The story is written by Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap.

Satya narrates the story of Satya (played by JD Chakravarthy), a man who arrives in Mumbai in search of work. He befriends Bhiku Mhatre (Manoj Bajpayee) and gradually gets pulled into the dangerous world of the Mumbai underworld.

Satya earned recognition at major award shows. At the 46th National Film Awards, Manoj Bajpayee won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Bhiku Mhatre. The film also made a mark at the 44th Filmfare Awards, securing six wins, including Best Film (Critics) for Ram Gopal Varma, Best Actor (Critics) for Manoj Bajpayee, Best Actress (Critics) for Shefali Shah, Best Background Score for Sandeep Chowta, Best Editing for Apurva Asrani and Bhanodaya and Best Sound Design for H. Sridhar.