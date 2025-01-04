What Karan Johar Posted As Fans Danced To <i>Badtameez Dil</i> In Theatres On <I>Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani</i> Re-Release Day

Do not call yourself a cinephile if you do not know about the re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur, returned to cinema halls on January 3. This time, it's not just about watching – it is about celebrating.

Audiences are cheering, clapping and even dancing in the aisles. Do not believe us? Check out the Instagram Stories of Karan Johar, the film's producer. In one clip, fans are seen leaving their seats, heading to the front and dancing enthusiastically as the iconic track Badtameez Dil plays on the big screen.

Sharing the video, KJo wrote, “Converting cinemas into rock concerts! YJHD is back in theatres.”

On Friday, Karan Johar shared a video featuring iconic scenes from the coming-of-age romantic drama. In the clip, we could spot theYeh Jawaani Hai Deewani squad – Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur.

“It's time to relive this yaadon ka mithai ka dabba! #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani in select cinemas near you - book your tickets now!” read the text attached to the post.

Originally released in 2013, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The story follows four classmates who reconnect during a trekking trip, where Naina (Deepika Padukone) falls in love with Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) but chooses not to confess. They drift apart after the trip but meet again years later at a friend's wedding.

The film earned critical acclaim and secured 10 nominations at the 59th Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Director (Ayan Mukerji), Best Actress (Deepika Padukone), Best Actor (Ranbir Kapoor), Best Supporting Actress (Kalki Koechlin) and Best Supporting Actor (Aditya Roy Kapur).

At the IIFA Awards 2014, it won three honours: Best Supporting Actor (Aditya Roy Kapur), Best Choreography (Remo D'Souza), and Jodi of the Year (Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone).