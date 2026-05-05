Ram Gopal Varma Says Vijay 'Destroyed' DMK In Tamil Nadu

Not many believed that Vijay and TVK would be able to make a dent in Tamil Nadu politics. But that was so yesterday. The Tamil superstar is now 'Jana Nayagan', set to become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, dethroning MK Stalin of the DMK which has been in power six times in the state.

MK Stalin, the outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, in his first reaction after the defeat in the polls on Tuesday said, "There is no victory we have not seen; there is no defeat we have not faced."

Shortly after MK Stalin conceded defeat, Ram Gopal Varma in an X post shared an old photograph of TVK chief Vijay standing behind late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, also known as Kalaignar, at an event.

Kalaingar wouldn't have dreamed that the kid behind him would one day destroy his party 🙏👍🔥 pic.twitter.com/7NNp6Ge73S — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 5, 2026

"Kalaignar wouldn't have dreamed that the kid behind him would one day destroy his party," the filmmaker wrote.

Several film celebrities, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vikram, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Khushboo Sundar, Keerthy Suresh, AR Rahman, Jiiva, Ravi Mohan, Sivakarthikeyan, Lakshmi Manchu, Mohanlal and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, congratulated Vijay on his historic win in the Tamil Nadu polls.

Vijay, who formed his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in 2024, made his debut in this year's state election which has turned out to be quite a smashing entry into electoral politics. His political foray came 34 years after his debut as a leading man in Naalaiya Theerpu (1992).

Jana Nayagan, billed as the actor's swansong before he fully takes the political plunge, remains unreleased. It was originally set to arrive in cinema halls on January 9.

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