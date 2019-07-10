Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Welcomes Him On Instagram In An Adorable Post

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni. (Image courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

Upasana Kamineni welcomed her husband Ram Charan on Instagram in the sweetest way possible by sharing a video on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. In the video, Ram Charan can be seen in a swimming pool as he addresses his fans. Sharing the video on her Instagram profile, Upasana wrote: "Finally he made it. Ram Charan on Instagram. Its gonna be mad." The video received over 3 lakh likes within a few hours. Kiara Advani, who co-starred with Ram Charan in the Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, commented: "Slow claps."

Ram Charan, who is all set to make his Instagram debut officially on Friday, said in the video: " Hey guys, I am finally debuting on Instagram on this Friday, July 12. It's going to be amazing connecting with you guys on this new platform. I mean, it is new for me. I am going to have so much fun. See you guys. It's gonna be mad."

Take a look at Upasana Kamineni's video here:

Ram Charan might have been a social media recluse till now but the actor frequently made appearances on his wife's Instagram profile. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Ram Charan married Upasana Kamineni in Hyderabad on On June 14, 2012. A series of grand ceremonies were attended by the who's who of Indian film industry. Ram Charan's next project is S S Rajamouli's RRR, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn.

