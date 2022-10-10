Ram Charan's Birthday Post For SS Rajamouli: 'Words Truly Cannot Explain How Much I Respect You'

Ram Charan shared this picture. (courtesy: alwaysramchara)

SS Rajamouli, who is celebrating his 49th birthday today, received a special birthday wish from Ram Charan. The actor, who worked with the filmmaker in RRR, shared a happy picture with SS Rajamouli. In the image, they can be seen posing for the camera in a flight. The photo also features Ram Charan's pet dog, Rhyme. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Words truly cannot explain how much I respect and adore you Wishing you happiest !! @ssrajamouli garu Keep rocking, as always!!"

Here have a look:

SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan collaborated for the film RRR, co-starring Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The movie was well-received by the audience both in India and abroad. A few days ago, the makers applied to "the Academy for Oscar consideration in general category". A note was shared by team RRR on Twitter along with a picture featuring director SS Rajamouli and lead actors - Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

"We are honoured that RRR's overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box-office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic and cultural barriers. We're grateful to each and every one who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in the general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here's to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide," read the post.

Check out the post below:



On the work front, SS Rajamouli is known for his movies, such as Magadheera, Baahubali: The Beginning and RRR. All these films were well received by the audience and the critics and were blockbuster hits at the box office.