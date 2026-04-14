Ram Charan Reveals Why He Is A "Rough Dad," Calls Wife Upasana A "Nurturing Pole"

Ram Charan recently opened up about fatherhood and described himself as a “rough dad" while crediting his wife, Upasana Kamineni, as the “nurturing pole” at home.



What Ram Charan Said

Speaking to Esquire, the father of three said, “I'm the rough kind of dad. The one who lets them jump, play dirty, climb, and take risks. Their mother is the nurturing pole; I'm the one they come to when they want courage.”

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni, who got married in 2012, welcomed their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela in 2023. In January this year, the lovebirds became parents to twins – a boy, Shivram Konidela, and a girl, Anveera Devi Konidela.

The actor admitted that becoming a parent has changed how he looks at time. He said, “The biggest lesson we learn is from observing our parents. And I want to be a very, very present person first. And I want to be a present father.”

Ram Charan continued, “Prioritising time… well, it's not about having time; it's about how well you are using your time. That has become the most important thing for me,” he explained.

The star also shared how things were not always this structured. Before kids, it was mostly about shoots and work hours. Now, every part of his day needs intention.

“I didn't have 3 kids before. I didn't have other responsibilities. It used to be my work hours and my shoot, and now everything has to have meaning. My shoot should be meaningful. I have to give my hundred percent. The minute I come home, I should not act lazy. My daughter's jumping, my wife needs something, there are family issues we have to address, there are fans' issues we have to address too. So I have to not be foggy and be hundred percent present, every day,” Ram Charan shared.

On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for his next film Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu are also part of the project. The movie is set to release on April 30.



Also Read: On Ram Charan's 41st Birthday, Father Chiranjeevi Shares Sweet Childhood Pics, Writes Emotional Note