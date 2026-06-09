Ram Charan Picks <i>Peddi</i> As One Of His Best Films, Internet Calls It 'An Insult To SS Rajamouli And Sukumar'

Ram Charan's recent release Peddi has been generating headlines for more than just its box-office performance. The crime drama has faced criticism from a section of viewers over the alleged hypersexualisation of its female lead, Janhvi Kapoor.

Amid the ongoing discourse surrounding the film, Ram Charan stirred fresh conversation by calling Peddi as one of the top two films of his career. During a thank you meet in Hyderabad, the actor spoke about Peddi's growing box-office collections. The film has already collected over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

He said, "I chose a calm theatre in our city, but the reaction from the audience for scenes has made my day. I am getting claps for certain scenes which I didn't expect. In fact, this film will be placed first or second in my film library," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

His comment left some fans angry and disappointed. Many pointed out that the remark downplayed his successful partnerships with SS Rajamouli and Sukumar on landmark films such as Magadheera, RRR and Rangasthalam.

One Reddit user wrote, "If peddi is better than Rangasthalam, Magadheera, RRR then it's an insult to SSR and Sukumar."

Another added, "Peaks of shamelessness."

Someone else commented, "Biggest disrespect to Magadheera, Rangasthalam and RRR."

"Wow, so basically he decides to make himself look dumb in front of everyone. This shows the team's involvement in agreeing to the vulgarity of Peddi. I'm glad Telugu audiences are rejecting such tropes. We deserve better and meaningful romance with strong chemistry. I hope SSR breaks the cycle of these repeated tropes perpetuated by regressive directors like Puri Jagannadh, Vamsi Krishna Akella, Vamasi Krishna Naidu, etc. Disgrace," remarked a user.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The film is set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh and follows a labourer fighting for his community's rights.

Following a village tragedy and a political betrayal, a skilled local athlete named Peddi channels his grief into a rebellion. He trains under a veteran coach to dominate national tournaments in cricket, wrestling and sprinting to get justice for his people.