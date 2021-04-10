Rakul Preet Singh's Siblings Day Post Is The Definition Of Cool

A still from the video Rakul Preet shared. (courtesy: rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh shared a super cute post on Siblings Day. The actress shared a goofy video on her Instagram profile that features her along with her brother Aman Preet Singh. The video features the brother-sister duo smiling away, posing, kickboxing and goofing around. Simply put, they are giving us major sibling goals. The track Uptown Funk can be heard playing in the backdrop of the video. Rakul Preet Singh put everything into perspective when she wrote in her caption: "You are a brat but I love you." She accompanied her post with the hashtag #siblingsbond. Aww! How cute is that.

Rakul Preet Singh, a former model, made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan in 2014. She also starred in Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Rakul Preet also featured in De De Pyaar De, with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. She was also a part of Marjaavaan, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Besides Bollywood, the actress has also starred in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films. She played the role of late actress Sridevi in the NTR biopic titled Kathanayakudu.

The actress will next be seen in an untitled cross-border love story. The film stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. It also features John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. Rakul Preet Singh recently signed Mayday. The actress will play the role of a pilot in the thriller-drama, which will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.