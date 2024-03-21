Rakul Preet Singh's Anniversary Wish For Jackky Bhagnani: 'And It's Already A Month'

Rakul Preet with Jackky Bhagnani. (courtesy: rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who got married last month, are celebrating their one month anniversary today. The couple's big fat wedding festivities took place in Goa in the presence of family members and friends from the film industry last month. On Thursday, the actress shared a picture of herself with Jackky Bhagnani from their wedding festivities. In the picture, Rakul Preet can be seen dressed in a bling outfit and she can be seen wearing pink choodas. Rakul Preet Singh captioned the post, "And it's already a month. Time has flown by and so will life! Love ya to the moon and back. Here is to dancing away our entire life #onemonthanniversary Jackky Bhagnani."

This is what Rakul Preet Singh posted:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared dreamy pictures from their Goa wedding on Instagram, last month. They captioned the post, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship Instagram official in 2021 with an Instagram post. On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan. She is known for films like De De Pyaar De, Chhatriwali, Cuttputlli, Thank God, Doctor G and Runway 34.

Jackky Bhagnani, a film producer, has also acted in films like F.A.L.T.U, Youngistaan, Mitron, to name a few. He has produced films like Bell Bottom, Cuttputlli, Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, to name a few.