Rakul Preet Singh Starts Her Year With An Adorable Post. See Pic

On Wednesday, Rakul Preet Singh shared an adorable throwback post from her New Year celebrations, the actress looks beautiful in the photograph. Rakul can be seen dressed in a white sweater and brown leather pants. She styled her look with black boots a beanie. Sharing the post, Rakul wrote: "Chubbier yet happier #2022! Learnt to let go once in a while but now onto the grind, along with hashtags like #workitoff #holidaythrowback and #newyear. Reacting to the post, Rakul's boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani left a heart emoji in the comments section.

On Jacky Bhagnani's birthday, Rakul Preet Singh wished him in the sweetest way on social media. She posted a picture of him and wrote: "Happy happy bday my sunshine. May you always keep smiling and spreading smiles the way you do! You know I wish you all that you desire #happybday." Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship Instagram official in October last year.

Rakul Preet Singh has worked in many Hindi and Telugu films. Some of her popular Telugu films include Nannaku Prematho, Kick 2, Jaya Janaki Nayakaand Manmadhudu 2. In terms of work, the actress has many films lined up in the queue.