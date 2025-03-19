Rakesh Roshan On Hrithik Roshan's Stammering Issue: "I Used To Feel Bad, He Locked Himself In The Bathroom"

Hrithik Roshan made his big Bollywood debut in 2000, with Rakesh Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, and there was no looking back from there. He was the ultimate heartthrob of the nation, however, he had his struggles to combat.

Addressing the same, Rakesh Roshan told ANI, how Hrithik locked himself in the bathroom because of his stammering. The filmmaker also recalled an incident where Hrtihik couldn't say "Thank you Dubai", at an event.

Rakesh Roshan shared, "I used to feel bad. He wanted to say so many things. He is so well-educated and very intelligent. But he used to hold himself back because of his stuttering. Once, I remember that he was in Dubai, and he wanted to just say thank you, Dubai. And he used to get stuck on the word D..."

He further added, "He has locked himself inside the bathroom. To learn those two sentences by heart, to say thank you, Dubai. So I used to feel bad, that he is such a progressive man, but something is holding him back. He worked so hard on it. He would wake up in the morning and read the newspaper for an hour in English, Hindi, and Urdu. And now he doesn't stutter. For the last 10, 12, 14 years."

Hrithik Roshan has earlier addressed his stammering problem too, and the obstacles that came with it as a child.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's War 2, alongside Jr Ntr and Kiara Advani.

