Rakesh Bedi Issues Public Apology For Casteist Word In Old Interview: 'Didn't Know'

Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi, who is in the headlines, issued a public apology through a video message for using a casteist word in one of his old interviews.

Bedi's move came after Azad Samaj Party's Mumbai State President Kailash Jaiswar shared a video clip and objected to Bedi's use of the casteist word, which is officially prohibited in India.

Jaiswar also stated that he had reached out to the actor directly and urged him to address the matter publicly. Following this, a video of Bedi apologising began circulating on social media.

In the video message, Bedi clarified that he was not aware that the word is officially prohibited. He said he did not use it to hurt anyone's sentiments and issued a sincere apology for his ignorance.

He said, “Namaskar friends, I am Rakesh Bedi. A few months ago, I posted a video in which I said that in our country, Bheem Rao Ambedkar ji worked a lot for Dalits, for Har****s and for people of backward society. He worked very hard for their upliftment. So now I have come to know that it is prohibited to use the word Harijan in our country. And I said it with a good intention—that he worked very hard for Hari****s and Dalits.”

He added, “But if my use of the word Harijan has offended a person or a society, then I apologise for that. I did not say it on purpose. I did not know that it was prohibited.”

Dhurandhar Wave

Rakesh Bedi has become the face of several brands of late. Recently, he walked the ramp with Rakesh Roshan for Anu Ranjan's Beti Charity Walk 2026 in Mumbai.

In Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, Rakesh Bedi played the scheming politician Jameel Jamali. With witty one‑liners and impeccable comic timing, Jameel Jamali stole the limelight alongside Ranveer Singh.

Body of Work

Rakesh Bedi has an illustrious television career. He appeared in shows like Shrimaan Shrimati, Yeh Duniya Ghazab Ki, Sumit Sambhal Lega, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, and Sahib Biwi Aur Boss, to name a few.

His notable films include Chashme Buddoor, Anand Aur Anand, Betaaj Badshah, and Bewafa Sanam, to name a few.