After <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>, Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol Says, '<i>Kabhi Dawood Ibrahim Se Mila Nahi</i>'

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has not only found an audience in theatres but has also stirred conversations that go beyond its storyline. One character in particular, Jameel Jamali, played by Rakesh Bedi, has drawn attention for seeming unusually close to real-life figures.

This has now pulled Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol into the spotlight, as many viewers began linking him to the character.

As discussions picked up online, Gabol was asked about the comparisons during a recent interview.

Nabil Gabol Reacts To Dawood Ibrahim Reference

In the film, Dawood Ibrahim (Bade Sahab) is depicted as a frail, bedridden figure said to be operating from Karachi.

During his interaction with Kyon Ghanti Bajee, the host asked, "Humare Mumbai se ek padosi rehte hain Karachi mein, unhe bade sahab bolte hain. Kya aap mile ho unse?"

Gabol replied, "Main kabhi nahi mila hun, na mujhe pata hai ke woh Karachi mein rehte hain. Media aur Dhurandhar film mein dhikhaya hai ke woh Karachi ke Clifton area mein rehte hain. Woh area mere ghar se 200 metre ki duri pe hai. But na meine unhe dekha hai kahi ya unke baare mein sunna hai."

He added, "Dhurandhar mein dhikhaya hai ke woh death bed pe hain aur marne wale hai Jameel ke injection dene ke baad. But mujhe nahi pata ke woh hai ya nahi hai."

Meanwhile, Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar 2 is shown as a sharp and manipulative Karachi-based politician, who later turns out to be an Indian spy.

About Dhurandhar 2

In the film, Ranveer plays undercover Indian agent Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates Lyari's gangster world to break the nexus of ISI-funded terror activities.

In a flashback, Hamza-aka Ranveer-is shown as a Sikh boy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who aspires to join the Indian Army, following in his father's footsteps.

Dhurandhar 2 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and was released on March 19 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

ALSO READ: Who Is The Real Jameel Jamali? Dhurandhar Made It Seem Like Nabil Gabol, Dhurandhar 2 Reveals A Twist