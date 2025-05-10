Rajkummar Rao Shares Details About His Wedding With Patralekhaa: "We Didn't Have Ceremonies"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Rajkummar Rao's film "Bhool Chuk Maaf" focuses on marriage and time loops. Rao shared insights on his wedding, celebrating with themed parties. The film’s lead character struggles with a vow while facing a time loop.

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf, which revolves around marriage and a time loop, is gearing up for a digital release. The actor reflected on his own wedding with actress Patralekhaa, sharing that they skipped ceremonies and instead celebrated with a series of parties on repeat.

Asked what part of wedding ceremonies he would still be wanting to be on repeat, Rajkummar told IANS, “At my wedding, we didn't have ceremonies like sangeet or haldi. We just had parties—one during the day on the first day, then another at night. Then came the wedding, followed by another party that night. It was already on a loop!”

“We had theme parties like a pool party and a white party like that,” added Rajkummar, who married Patralekhaa in 2021 in Chandigarh after over a decade of dating.

Bhool Chuk Maaf follows a small-town romantic boy named Ranjan from Banaras, who lands a government job to marry Titli but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva-only to be trapped in a time-loop until he fulfills his promise.

Talking about if it was like a party on set giving the film revolving around a wedding, he said, “It was a party but only during the night because the days were pretty hot. We were shooting during May-June. Night shoots were better because during the day shoots the AC tried its best to give cold air but it was very hot.”

He added, “Otherwise we had a lot of fun, offscreen and on screen because we are all very chilled out. No one takes themselves so seriously. Everyone loves their work and made the film with complete passion."

On May 8, the makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf, which was initially slated to hit the screens on May 9, announced that the film will now release digitally on Prime Video on May 16, 2025, in light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation.

