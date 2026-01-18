Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Share First Glimpse Of Baby Girl, Name Their Daughter Parvati

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who are enjoying their new chapter as parents after welcoming their first child, a baby girl, have now shared her name with their fans.

On Sunday, January 18, they took to Instagram to make the happy announcement. They posted an adorable picture of their baby's tiny fingers holding their parents' hands. The picture touched many hearts online.

Along with the photo, the couple shared a message that read, "With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing." They also revealed their daughter's name as Parvati Paul Rao.

Their baby girl, Parvati Paul Rao, was born in November last year. The couple had shared the good news on their fourth wedding anniversary on November 15. In that post, they wrote, "We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents - Patralekhaa and Rajkummar."

In the caption, they called their daughter God's "greatest blessing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married on November 15, 2021, in a close family ceremony in Chandigarh. They first worked together in the 2014 film Citylights, which was Patralekhaa's first Bollywood film.

On the work front, RajKummar will be seen next in Nikam. He recently wrapped up shooting for the film in November last year. Nikam is based on the life of the famous public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

Meanwhile, the actor is also busy working as a producer. A few months ago, he and his wife Patralekhaa launched their own production house, KAMPA Film. The name KAMPA holds personal significance, as it combines the initials of their mothers' names, paying tribute to them."We've always believed in the power of storytelling," said Patralekhaa. "With KAMPA, we're looking forward to sharing these stories with the world."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)