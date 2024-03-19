Rajkummar Rao Gives A Shout-Out To Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut Madgaon Express: 'Proud Of You Bhai'

Rajkummar Rao shared this image on his Instagram story.

After impressing audiences with his acting prowess, Kunal Kemmu is now making his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, set to hit the screens on March 22. The second screening of the comedy-drama was recently held in Mumbai, where Kunal Kemmu, the film's director, was spotted alongside lead actors Divyenndu and Pratik Gandhi. His wife and actress Soha Ali Khan was also present at the event. Several celebrities including Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sayani Gupta, Sharman Joshi, and Cyrus Sahukar were also in attendance. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao gave a shout-out to the film, expressing his excitement and pride for Kunal Kemmu and Madgaon Express in a social media post. He shared a note on his Instagram story and wrote, "Already hearing good things about Madgaon Express. We are so proud of you bhai Kunal Kemmu." He accompanied the caption with heart emoticons.

In an earlier interview with news agency ANI, Kunal Kemmu shared his thoughts on embarking on a new journey as a director. He said, "I never thought I would be directing this film... I had romanticised about it but did not plan anything. I liked writing so when I wrote the script for the film, I thought I would just act in it...those who read the script said that I had written the movie differently and I should myself make it, but that time I did not take it seriously...I am very happy that I took this decision to direct the film myself...I had a lot of fun."

Madgaon Express narrates the tale of three young friends who plan a Goa vacation, only for their dream trip to spiral into a chaotic train journey aboard the Madgaon Express. With humour and mishaps aplenty, the film promises a rollercoaster ride of laughter. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Madgaon Express is set to bring a fresh perspective to the silver screen on March 22. The film features Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi, and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles, with Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam also contributing to the comedy-drama.