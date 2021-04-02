Rajinikanth's Thank You Note After Dadasaheb Phalke Award

A file photograph of Rajinikanth. (courtesy: rajinikanth)

Highlights Rajinikanth will be honoured with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The award for 2019 was postponed due to the pandemic

Amitabh Bachchan received the award for 2018

Rajinikanth, who will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award - India's highest film honour - for his stupendous contribution to Indian cinema, shared another thank you note for his fans all across the globe, the media and everyone who wished him for receiving the prestigious award. The legendary actor shared a thank you note on Twitter, in which he wrote: "For all the love, greetings and wishes I've received from eminent political leaders, my film fraternity friends and colleagues, well-wishers, media, every person who took the time to wish me and my beloved fans from across India and all over the world... My deepest gratitude and thanks."

For all the love,greetings & wishes I've received from eminent political leaders, my film fraternity friends & colleagues,well wishers,media, every person who took the time to wish me & my beloved fans from across India & all over the world .. my deepest gratitude and thanks — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 2, 2021

After the Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 was announced, members of the film fraternity across the country and political leaders wished the actor on social media. Thanking the government bodies for bestowing upon him the honour, the Sivaji actor wrote: "My heartfelt thanks to the government of India, respected and dearest Narendra Modiji, Prakash Javadekar and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty."

My heartfelt thanks to the government of india, respected & dearest @narendramodi ji, @PrakashJavdekar ji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 1, 2021

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted on Thursday: "Happy to announce Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic." The 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 should have been announced last year but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown that was imposed last year. The awardee for the year 2018 was Rajinikanth'sHum co-star Amitabh Bachchan.

Rajinikanth's impressive filmography includes movies in several languages. Some of which include Moondru Mudichu, Billu, Baashha, Sivaji and Enthiran. The actor has also starred in several Bollywood blockbusters such as Hum and Chaalbaaz. He was last seen in 2020's Darbar and his next release will be Annaatthe.