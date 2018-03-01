Rajinikanth's Kaala Teaser Postponed, Dhanush Shares Update

Kaala producer Dhanush apologised to Rajinikanth's fans for the delay

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 01, 2018 09:49 IST
134 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rajinikanth's Kaala Teaser Postponed, Dhanush Shares Update

Rajinikanth in Kaala. (Image courtesy: Dhanush)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The teaser was delayed as mark of respect to the head of the Kanchi Mutt
  2. Kaala teaser will now release on March 2
  3. The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar
Fans of superstar Rajinikanth will have to wait for one more day to witness his magic in the teaser of Kaala. Actor Dhanush, who is producing Kaala, on Thursday said that the team has decided to postpone the teaser release to March 2 "as a mark of respect" for Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi, who died due to cardiac arrest in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi was the 69th pontiff of the Kanchi Mutt. "Apologies to all the fans who were eagerly waiting for the teaser," Dhanush tweeted. So far, Dhanush and team Kaala have only shared a couple of film posters featuring Rajinikanth.

Here's what Dhanush tweeted:
 

Here are the two posters of Kaala shared by Dhanush:
 
 

In Kaala, Rajinikanth plays the role of a revered and feared don named Karikaalan (also called Kaala). The film is directed by Pa Ranjith, who made Kabali with Rajinikanth in 2015. Rajinikanth played a don who worked for the benefit of Indians in Malaysia in Kabali. A part of Kaala was shot in Mumbai in the summer of 2017. Many times Rajinikanth was photographed on the sets of the film dressed in all-black attire.

Kaala also stars Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Eswari Rao and Pankaj Tripathi. Actor nana Patekar plays main antagonist opposite Rajinikanth in Kaala. The film is expected to release in April.

Comments
Close [X]
Besides Kaala, fans are eagerly waiting for an update on Rajinikanth's long-time pending project 2.0. The sequel of Enthiran (released as Robot in Hindi) is directed by S Shankar and features Akshay Kumar as the primary villain. In 2.0, Vaseegaran's (Rajinikanth) nemesis, robot Chitti (also Rajinikanth), will unite with him to fight a common enemy.

Last week, director Karthik Subbaraj also announced that he will be directing Rajinikanth in his next project.

Trending

kaala teaserdhanush rajinikanthrajinikanth kaala

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorLIVE TVElection Results 2018Meghayala StatsNagaland StatsTripura Stats

................................ Advertisement ................................