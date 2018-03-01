Rajinikanth's Kaala Teaser Postponed, Dhanush Shares Update

Highlights The teaser was delayed as mark of respect to the head of the Kanchi Mutt Kaala teaser will now release on March 2 The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar

Due to the demise of respected Jagadguru Poojyashri Jayaendra Saraswati Shankaracharya, as a mark of respect Kaala teaser will be released on 2nd March. Apologies to all the fans who were eagerly waiting for the teaser. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 28, 2018

The news you have all been waiting for. #kaala TEASER FROM MARCH 1ST. Get ready to be in awe of our one and only Superstar's charisma and style. " " pic.twitter.com/3gcKmhWXEQ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 24, 2018