Rajinikanth's Kaala Teaser Postponed, Dhanush Shares Update

Due to the demise of respected Jagadguru Poojyashri Jayaendra Saraswati Shankaracharya, as a mark of respect Kaala teaser will be released on 2nd March. Apologies to all the fans who were eagerly waiting for the teaser. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 28, 2018

The news you have all been waiting for. #kaala TEASER FROM MARCH 1ST. Get ready to be in awe of our one and only Superstar's charisma and style. " " pic.twitter.com/3gcKmhWXEQ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 24, 2018

Fans of superstar Rajinikanth will have to wait for one more day to witness his magic in the teaser of. Actor Dhanush, who is producing, on Thursday said that the team has decided to postpone the teaser release to March 2 "as a mark of respect" for Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi, who died due to cardiac arrest in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi was the 69th pontiff of the Kanchi Mutt. "Apologies to all the fans who were eagerly waiting for the teaser," Dhanush tweeted. So far, Dhanush and teamhave only shared a couple of film posters featuring Rajinikanth.Here's what Dhanush tweeted:Here are the two posters ofshared by Dhanush:In, Rajinikanth plays the role of a revered and feared don named Karikaalan (also called Kaala). The film is directed by Pa Ranjith, who madewith Rajinikanth in 2015. Rajinikanth played a don who worked for the benefit of Indians in Malaysia in. A part ofwas shot in Mumbai in the summer of 2017. Many times Rajinikanth was photographed on the sets of the film dressed in all-black attire.also stars Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Eswari Rao and Pankaj Tripathi. Actor nana Patekar plays main antagonist oppositein Kaala. The film is expected to release in April. Besides, fans are eagerly waiting for an update on Rajinikanth's long-time pending project. The sequel of(released asin Hindi) is directed by S Shankar and features Akshay Kumar as the primary villain. In, Vaseegaran's (Rajinikanth) nemesis, robot Chitti (also Rajinikanth), will unite with him to fight a common enemy.Last week, director Karthik Subbaraj also announced that he will be directing Rajinikanth in his next project.