Rajinikanth's Kaala Teaser Postponed, Dhanush Shares Update

Here's what Dhanush tweeted:
Due to the demise of respected Jagadguru Poojyashri Jayaendra Saraswati Shankaracharya, as a mark of respect Kaala teaser will be released on 2nd March. Apologies to all the fans who were eagerly waiting for the teaser.— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 28, 2018
Here are the two posters of Kaala shared by Dhanush:
The news you have all been waiting for. #kaala TEASER FROM MARCH 1ST. Get ready to be in awe of our one and only Superstar's charisma and style. " " pic.twitter.com/3gcKmhWXEQ— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 24, 2018
Mark the date !! #kaalaa#april27 the don of dons is back #Superstar#thalaivarpic.twitter.com/FMakkwM5ee— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 10, 2018
In Kaala, Rajinikanth plays the role of a revered and feared don named Karikaalan (also called Kaala). The film is directed by Pa Ranjith, who made Kabali with Rajinikanth in 2015. Rajinikanth played a don who worked for the benefit of Indians in Malaysia in Kabali. A part of Kaala was shot in Mumbai in the summer of 2017. Many times Rajinikanth was photographed on the sets of the film dressed in all-black attire.
Kaala also stars Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Eswari Rao and Pankaj Tripathi. Actor nana Patekar plays main antagonist opposite Rajinikanth in Kaala. The film is expected to release in April.
Last week, director Karthik Subbaraj also announced that he will be directing Rajinikanth in his next project.