Rajinikanth Still Misses His Bus Conductor Days Despite Becoming A Superstar

Before becoming one of India's biggest film stars, Rajinikanth lived a very different life as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. While the actor is now a superstar, he worked as a bus conductor in Bengaluru. Even after achieving success in films, the veteran actor has not forgotten his early days.

During a recent conversation with director Nelson Dilipkumar for the Jailer 2 Super Show, the veteran star revealed that he actually misses working as a bus conductor and sometimes feels more connected to that job than to his superstar image.

The actor also spoke about how seeing buses and conductors in their khaki uniforms brings back old memories and makes him happy.

Rajinikanth said, “Whatever my stature as an actor or a star… of course, acting is something I love, but more than that, I loved my job as a bus conductor. The five years I worked as a bus conductor, I still miss those conductor days.

“So, deep inside, I still see myself as a bus conductor. Back then, I was earning a small salary as a conductor.”

“I find it hard to identify with this whole Rajinikanth and Superstar image. To be frank with you, that's why I keep going to Bengaluru. Just seeing the buses makes me happy. I was in Bengaluru just recently and seeing that khaki uniform still brings back that old longing. So I identify myself as a bus conductor.”

At the event, Rajinikanth also shared that his fans are the main reason he is still playing lead roles at the age of 75. He feels that the love and support of Tamil audiences have helped him continue his career for so many years. The actor believes that without his fans, he would not have reached this level of success.

The actor also said that their support encourages big production houses to make films with him and directors like Nelson to work with him.

Other than Rajinikanth, Jailer 2, set to release on October 16, also stars SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi are set to make cameos.

Also Read: Jailer 2 Hindi Release Confirmed, Rajinikanth's Film To Release In Five Languages On October 15