Rajinikanth's Jailer Lights Up Times Square Billboard. Watch

A glimpse of the billboard. (courtesy: sunpictures)

Listen up, Rajinikanth fans. We have some exciting news for you. The superstar has now taken over Times Square in New York City. Several glimpses from the showcase of Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Jailer were streamed on the billboard at the iconic venue. The official Twitter handle of Sun Pictures, the producers of the film, shared a video of the Jailer showcase being played at Times Square. It also captured the reactions of fans, who were all excited upon watching Rajinikanth on the big screen. The tweet read: “Superstar Rajinikanth's #Jailer fever has taken over Times Square in New York City. #JailerinTimesSquare.” Jailer will release in theatres on August 10.

Written and directed by Nelson, Jailer also stars Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan. Kannada star and late actor Rajkumar's son Shiva Rajkumar will be making his Tamil debut with the film.

Watch the full video here:

The trailer of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer took the internet by storm. In the showcase, Rajinikanth – who plays a retired cop – is seen performing several stunts and nailing the grey character with utmost style. We also got a glimpse of Jackie Shroff and Tamannaah Bhatia in the trailer.

Check out the trailer here:

Last month, the makers released the peppy track Kaavaalaa from the film, and it became an instant hit on social media. Tamannaah Bhatia's dancing skills impressed many. Within 4 weeks of its release, Kaavaalaa has clocked over 100 million views on YouTube.

Watch the full song here:

Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021-release Annaatthe, co-starring Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, and Khushbu. The superstar's next project, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170, is with TJ Gnanavel, known for his film Jai Bhim. Rajinikanth was in the headlines this week after he underwent a look test to finalise his getup in the film.