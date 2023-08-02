Jailer Showcase: It's Rajinikanth's World And We Are Just Living In It

Still from Jailer trailer. (Courtesy: suntv)

Hey folks, get ready to witness superstar Rajinikanth's magic as the showcase of his much-awaited film Jailer is out and it is everything we had hoped it to be. The showcase of the film has the Robot star owning the screen and how. We are no stranger to the superstar's impeccable acting skills, but the trailer gives us glimpses of him engaging in some stunts, leaving us in awe. In the showcase, we see Rajinikanth play a retired cop but with shades of grey. Along with Rajinikanth, we also get a glimpse of actor Jackie Shroff, who seems to be playing the antagonist in the film. The video spanning over a few seconds is action-packed and leaves us asking for more.

Take a look at the trailer here:

A few months back, the makers of Jailer shared pictures from the film's wrap. The pictures featured the film's lead actor and film legend Rajinikanth cutting the cake. His co-star Tamannaah Bhatia also featured in the film's wrap pictures posted by Sun Pictures. The caption on the tweet read, "It's a wrap for Jailer" along with the hashtag #JailerFromAug10. Written and directed by Nelson, the film is slated to hit the screens on August 10 this year.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Last year, the makers of Rajinikanth's Jailer shared a glimpse of the superstar from the film's sets. The official Twitter handle of Sun Pictures, which is also the producer of the film, shared a 15 seconds BTS (Behind The Scene) Video of the actor. In the video, a few quick glimpses of the actor can be seen. The video ends with Rajinikanth sitting in style. Sharing the video, Sun Pictures wrote, "Here's a glimpse of Superstar Rajinikanth from the sets of Jailer." The video went viral on Twitter with many retweets and likes. Fans dropped fire emojis in the post's comment section.

Check out Rajinikanth's BTS video here:

The film, directed by Nelson, also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in important roles. The film will mark the Tamil debut of Kannada superstar and late actor Rajkumar's son Shiva Rajkumar. Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 film Annaatthe, co-starring Nayanthara, Khushbu and Keerthy Suresh.