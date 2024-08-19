Rajinikanth's <i>Vettaiyan</i> Gets A Release Date, To Clash With Suriya's <i>Kanguva</i>

For all the Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan fans, here is an exciting update. The makers of their upcoming film Vettaiyan have finally announced its release date. Drumroll, please! The film will hit big screens on October 10. The production house, Lyca Productions, shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), along with a poster featuring Rajinikanth in an IPS uniform. The caption read, “Target-locked VETTAIYAN is set to hunt in cinemas worldwide from October 10th, 2024! Superstar as Supercop!” Vettaiyan has been written and directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

Vettaiyan will clash at the box office with Suriya's Kanguva. The Siva directorial also features Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in key roles.

Although there was no official announcement regarding Vettaiyan's release prior to this post, Rajinikanth had hinted at the big date during his visit to the Himalayas in June. In a conversation with one of the yogis, the legend revealed, “Vettaiyan will release for Dussehra. I have completed my portions. The shooting with other members of the cast is still ongoing. The film will be released on October 10.”

Before that, Rajinikanth wrapped up his portions for Vettaiyan. To mark the occasion, Lyca Productions shared an update on X (formerly Twitter). They posted a picture from the star's last day on set, showing the entire Vettaiyan team posing with Rajinikanth. The caption read, "And it is a wrap for our Thalaivar! Superstar Rajinikanth completes filming his portion for Vettaiyan.”

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are collaborating after 33 years for Vettaiyan. The last time they worked together was in 1991, on the film Hum. They also shared screen space in Andhaa Kaanoon and Geraftaar.