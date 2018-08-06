Raghu Ram Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio

Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio got engaged in Toronto (Image courtesy: instaraghu)

TV presenter Raghu Ram, best-known for the popular reality show Roadies, got engaged to Canadian girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio in Toronto. From the TV industry, the ceremony was attended by actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu, who also announced their engagement. "The main reason we were in Toronto - to see two of our dearest friends get engaged. Raghu - You have always been one of the people I love most - so sweet, so kind, so intelligent, and so funny (especially at 8 am). If anyone deserves happiness, it's you and I'm so glad you found it with Natalie. You guys are so great together. Biggest hug ever to you," she wrote. Raghu also posted a picture with Natalie, Karanvir and Teejay from the function.

Inside Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio's engagement ceremony.

Raghu and Natalie had met last year and celebrated their first anniversary earlier in March. Natalie Di Luccio is a singer and the couple have also worked together in a music video titled Aankhon Hi Aakhon Mein.

Raghu had introduced Natalie to his Instafam with a loved-up post on their anniversary. "You once told me that you needed to believe in magic. Well, here's your proof. You walked into my life a year ago today... and impossibly, everything inside me changed! I feel love. I feel happy. I feel hope. I feel again all because of you! It has been a beautiful year of love, laughter & adventure. Happy anniversary, baby! Keep believing in magic. And that happily ever after is now. I love you," he wrote.

Raghu Ram was previously married to actress Sugandha Garg. They got divorced in January this year.

Apart from Roadies, Raghu Ram has also been a part of reality show Splitsvilla. Tees Maar Khan and Jhoota Hi Sahi are some of the films on his resume.