Raghu Ram Is In Love Again. Meet His Girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio

@nataliediluccio you once told me that you needed to believe in Magic. Well, here's your proof. You walked into my life a year ago today... and impossibly, everything inside me changed! I feel Love. I feel Happiness. I feel Hope. I feel. Again. All because of you! It has been a beautiful year of Love, Laughter & Adventure. Happy anniversary, baby! Keep believing in Magic. And that Happily Ever After is now. I love you.

A post shared by Raghu Ram (@instaraghu) on Mar 26, 2018 at 4:09am PDT