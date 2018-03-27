Raghu Ram Is In Love Again. Meet His Girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio

Highlights
- Raghu and Natalie celebrated their first anniversary on Monday
- "I feel love, I feel happiness," he wrote
- Raghu and ex-wife Sugandha divorced last January
Take a look at his post here.
@nataliediluccio you once told me that you needed to believe in Magic. Well, here's your proof. You walked into my life a year ago today... and impossibly, everything inside me changed! I feel Love. I feel Happiness. I feel Hope. I feel. Again. All because of you! It has been a beautiful year of Love, Laughter & Adventure. Happy anniversary, baby! Keep believing in Magic. And that Happily Ever After is now. I love you.
Natalie also shared a picture with Raghu from her verified Instagram account and wrote, "Happy anniversary to the one who makes my heart sing. I love you Scooby-Doo."
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio have worked together in a music video titled Aankhon Hi Aakhon Mein.
I've been part of many projects this year. A.I.SHA: My Virtual Girlfriend 2, India's Best Judwaah, Dropout Pvt. Ltd and Entertainment Ki Raat. But I've saved the best for last. Ending this lovely year with this lovely duet and video with the utterly lovely @nataliediluccio. Releasing tomorrow. Hope you watch it and catch feels #AankhonHiAankhonMein
Raghu Ram has been a part of shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla. He has also appeared in films like Tees Maar Khan and Jhoota Hi Sahi.