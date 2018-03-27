Raghu Ram Is In Love Again. Meet His Girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio

Raghu Ram introduced his girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio on Instagram

Updated: March 27, 2018 17:13 IST
Raghu Ram posted this picture with Natalie Di Luccio (Image courtesy: instaraghu)

  1. Raghu and Natalie celebrated their first anniversary on Monday
  2. "I feel love, I feel happiness," he wrote
  3. Raghu and ex-wife Sugandha divorced last January
Raghu Ram, best-known for the popular reality show Roadies, is in love again. He introduced his girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio, a singer, on Instagram with an adorable post. Raghu divorced his ex-wife Sugandha Garg last January. Raghu's post with Natalie reveals that the duo met last year and they celebrated their first anniversary on Monday. "You once told me that you needed to believe in magic. Well, here's your proof. You walked into my life a year ago today... and impossibly, everything inside me changed! I feel love. I feel happiness. I feel hope. I feel again all because of you! It has been a beautiful year of love, laughter & adventure. Happy anniversary, baby! Keep believing in magic. And that happily ever after is now. I love you," he captioned his post.

Take a look at his post here.
 


Natalie also shared a picture with Raghu from her verified Instagram account and wrote, "Happy anniversary to the one who makes my heart sing. I love you Scooby-Doo."
 


Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio have worked together in a music video titled Aankhon Hi Aakhon Mein.
 


Raghu and Sugandha, who separated in 2016, got officially divorced in January. He shared the news on social media and wrote, "Some things never change. Like the love I have for you. Like the fun we have always had together. Nothing ends. It changes and the next phase begins #FriendshipGoals #DivorceGoals." The duo had married in 2006.

Raghu Ram has been a part of shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla. He has also appeared in films like Tees Maar Khan and Jhoota Hi Sahi.
 

