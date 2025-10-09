Raghav Juyal Recalls His Early Struggles In Film Industry: "Used To Store My Undergarments In Fridge"

Raghav Juyal, who is gaining widespread acclaim for his performance in Ba***ds of Bollywood, recently opened up about his struggles in the industry.

What's Happening

In a candid conversation with Yuvaa, Raghav Juyal said, "When I arrived, I had nothing. But I also used to enjoy that phase. I was never sad, thinking, 'Oh, see, I have nothing.' I enjoyed everything to the fullest. I had the best time eating vada pavs. When I was a dancer, I used to live with ten boys in one room."

He added, "Our fridge didn't work, so we used to store our undergarments in it and use it as a cupboard. So, if someone visited us and opened the fridge by mistake, they'd be stunned to see undergarments inside."

Raghav Juyal Recalls Visiting Mannat

Raghav has also spoken about his first encounter with Shah Rukh Khan's world. In a previous interview with NDTV, he recalled visiting Mannat, the superstar's residence, for the first time.

"The first time I entered Mannat, there was a scanner like the ones at the airport," he said, adding, "I had to go through it because people were like, 'Who is this guy? Has someone come to find work?'" He laughed while recounting how he asked Aryan Khan where his room was, to which Aryan simply responded with a laugh.

On the work front, Raghav is rumoured to be a part of Siddharth Anand's upcoming film King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. Reports suggest that the opportunity came after Shah Rukh was impressed by Raghav's performance in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

