Radhika Pandit Shares A Pic Of Her 'Favourite Boys' Yash And Ayush. Cute, Na?

Yash and Radhika welcomed Ayush last year

The couple got married in 2016

Radhika Pandit posted a picture of her husband and Kannada star Yash along with their son Ayush on her Instagram profile on Wednesday night and cute can't even begin to describe it. In the adorable picture, little Ayush and Yash can be seen smiling with all their hearts. Radhika Pandit captioned the post: "My favourite boys" and she accompanied it with the hashtags #nimmaRP #radhikapandit. She also added a heart emoji to her post. The comments section was flooded with remarks like "So cute junior" and "wonderful."

Last month, Yash and Radhika Pandit shared an adorable picture of Ayush on their respective Instagram profiles. Yash captioned the post: "Say hello to my little buddy for life. Do give him all your love and blessing." The caption on Radhika'a post read: "Presenting the apple of my eye, the rainbow of our family and sure to be Mama's boy. Our lil Junior."

In October 2019, Radhika Pandit and Yash welcomed their second child - a baby boy named Ayush. The couple met on the sets of TV show Nandagokuland and they have worked together in films such as Drama, Mr And Mrs Ramachari and Santhu Straight Forward. They stepped into the Kannada film industry with the 2008 film Moggina Manasu. Yash and Radhika got married in December 2016 and they welcomed their first child Ayra in December 2018.