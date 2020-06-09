Radhika Madan Finally Meets Her Mom After 14 Days Of 'Self-Quarantine'

Radhika Madan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: radhikamadan)

Radhika Madan, who was in "self-quarantine" for 14 days after flying home from Mumbai, finally met her mom on Tuesday. The actress, in her latest post on Instagram, described her quarantine period as "14 din ka vanvas" and shared with her fans that she has now completed her "self-quarantine" period. Radhika Madan shared two photographs of herself and her mother Neeru Madan, in one of which her mom can be seen giving a peck on her cheek. The other photograph features the duo happily posing for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Radhika wrote: "14 din ke vanvaas ke baad...#selfquarantine ends." She also added the hashtag #maa with a heart emoji in the caption.

Take a look:

Radhika Madan, who spent the lockdown period in Mumbai, flew out of the city on May 26, a day after domestic flights resumed. She also gave her fans a glimpse of her airport look, in which she can be seen complying with new travel rules by wearing a face shield, mask and gloves. "Mai aa rahi hu Maa...#homebound #travelsafe #airportlook," wrote Radhika while sharing the photo.

Radhika Madan made her debut in Bollywood with Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy-drama Pataakha. She later featured in Vasan Bala's action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, in which she co-starred with debutant Abhimanyu Dassani. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which released earlier this year. The film also features Dimple Kapadia and Kareena Kapoor. Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is the sequel to Irrfan Khan's critically acclaimed 2017 movie Hindi Medium.