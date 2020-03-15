Amitabh Bachchan Sends Handwritten Congratulatory Note To Radhika Madan After Watching Angrezi Medium. Her Priceless Reaction

"Could not resist writing to you," wrote Amitabh Bachchan. (Image courtesy: radhikamadan)

Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan couldn't be happier as she received a handwritten note and a bouquet from Amitabh Bachchan who "couldn't resist" writing a note to her after watching her film. The superstar's gesture has left the actress "speechless" and "overwhelmed." Sharing the pictures of the handwritten letter on Instagram, Radhika Madan wrote: "I don't know what to say or write...I'm speechless and so overwhelmed! Amitabh sir, it's an honour to receive this. I always used to imagine my door bell ringing after my film's release and a person standing outside saying, 'Amitabh Bachchan sir ne aapke liye phool aur ek note bheja hai' and me fainting right after that. Thankfully, I didn't faint when I actually received it. I just stood there for a few seconds soaking it all in, teary-eyed, in gratitude."

"Thank you for making my dream come true sir. It has motivated me to work even harder and entertain my audience with even more honest performances," she added.

In his note to Radhika Madan, Big B wrote: "I write to you with the greatest of admiration for your work in Angrezi Medium. I saw the film yesterday and just could not resist writing to you. What a mature and balanced performance you have given. Prosperity and success to you." Take a look:

Radhika Madan stars as Irrfan Khan's character's daughter in Angrezi Medium, which also features Dimple Kapadia and Kareena Kapoor. Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is the second instalment after Irrfan Khan's critically acclaimed 2017 movie Hindi Medium.