Radhika Apte Shares A Glimpse Of Her Daughter As She Arrives In "Motherland" Mumbai

Radhika Apte and Benedict Taylor welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in December last year. Now, the new mom has dropped a new picture of her little munchkin on Instagram.

Earlier today, Radhika Apte arrived in her “motherland,” Mumbai, with her daughter and husband. In the snap, the newborn is snuggled cosily in a baby carrier.

The infant's face is partially visible. A GIF hat and sunglasses conceal most of her features, but the subtle glimpse is enough to leave us gushing. Radhika Apte smiles gleefully in the photo.

Her caption read, “Touchdown in the motherland! Mum chose the best month for a Mumbai intro.”

She hashtagged the post with the words mango season, underlining her excitement for the city's famous summer delight.

Radhika Apte tagged her partner, Benedict Taylor, to the post, indicating that the sweet image was clicked by him.

Actress Tisca Chopra reacted to the post, “Oh my lord (red heart emoji),” she commented.

Previously, on Women's Day, Radhika Apte had uploaded a fam-jam photograph on Instagram. The cute shot captured by Benedict Taylor shows the first-time dad holding his daughter. Here, too, the little one's face was not visible.

Radhika Apte rested her head on Benedict Taylor's shoulders. She looked at her little bundle of joy affectionately.

The lush greenery and picturesque sunset in the background added a magical touch to the priceless moment. Radhika Apte captioned it, “Happy Women's Day to us all.”

Back in December 2024, Radhika Apte offered fans a peek into her motherhood diaries. The actress shared a candid photo of herself breastfeeding her baby. A laptop was open in front of her, highlighting the responsibilities of a working mother.

Radhika Apte wrote in her caption, “First work meeting back after birth with our one-week-old at my breast.”

Radika Apte got married to Benedict Taylor, a British violinist, in 2012.

Workwise, Radhika Apte was last seen in the Karan Kandhari directorial Sister Midnight. The comedy drama premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.