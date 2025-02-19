Radhika Apte's Birthday Post For Husband Benedict Taylor. Bonus - A Glimpse Of Their Baby Girl

Radhika Apte is on cloud nine. After all, it is her husband Benedict Taylor's birthday. This year, the celebrations are extra special. Reason. It is Benedict's first birthday as a dad. Cute, did we hear?

To jazz up the day, Radhika Apte has shared a super adorable picture on Instagram. It features a fist bump between their little daughter and Benedict Taylor.

Alongside the picture, Radhika Apte wrote, "Happy birthday to the man with the big hand. We love you and we are very lucky to have you."

Fans and fellow celebrities couldn't help but swoon over the post. Actress Tilotama Shome was among the first to drop a comment. She said, "Ohhhh guys!!!!! Heart bump. HBD Bened." Actress Sayani Gupta dropped red hearts under the post.

Earlier this week, Radhika Apte attended the BAFTA Awards. The actress also shed light on how is she balancing motherhood and work. She has dropped a picture of herself holding a breast pump in one hand and a wine glass in another.

The side note read, “And now my BAFTAs reality. #breastfeeding #postpartum #breastpumpI have to thank Natasha for making it possible for me to attend the BAFTAs. She scheduled the itinerary around my breast-pumping timings. She not only accompanied me to the washroom to express milk but more importantly brought me champagne in the loo. It's hard as is to be a new mum and work, this level of care and sensitivity is rare in our film industry and much appreciated."

Radhika Apte and Benedict Taylor welcomed their little bundle of joy in December last year. The actress shared a picture of herself breastfeeding the baby on a bed. We can also spot a laptop open in front of her.

Sharing the moment on Instagram, the actress said, “First work meeting back after birth with our one-week-old at my breast.”

Radhika Apte and Benedict Taylor got married in 2012.