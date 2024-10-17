Radhika Apte Reveals Pregnancy At BFI London Film Festival, Walks The Red Carpet With Baby Bump

Radhika Apte and her husband Benedict Taylor are expecting their first child. The actress debuted her baby bump at the screening of her film Sister Midnight at the BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday (October 16). She surprised fans by announcing her pregnancy during the event. She shared a series of pictures from her appearance on social media and wrote, "Sister Midnight UK Premier #lff2024." The photos feature her posing both solo and with the film's cast and crew on the red carpet. The actress looked stunning in a black, off-shoulder midi dress with her hair styled in a bun.

In 2012, Radhika Apte married British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor. The couple first met in 2011 when Radhika was in London for a dance sabbatical, and they began living together shortly thereafter. Their wedding was initially an intimate affair, followed by an official ceremony in 2013.

On the work front, Radhika Apte appeared in a cameo role in Merry Christmas. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and features Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. She is also set to star in the revenge thriller series Akka, alongside Keerthy Suresh, which is produced by YRF Entertainment and directed by debutante Dharmaraj Shetty.

Sister Midnight is a genre-bending comedy that follows a misanthropic newlywed who uncovers her feral impulses, leading her into unexpected situations. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May of this year and is directed by Karan Kandhari.