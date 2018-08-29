Radhika Apte On Her 'Omnipresence' In Netflix: 'It Is A Great Compliment'

Radhika Apte in a still from the Omnipresence video. (Image courtesy: radhikaofficial )

Actress Radhika Apte, who has featured back-to-back in Netflix projects such as Lust Stories and web-series Sacred Games and Ghoul, believes that it is a "great compliment" for her to be a part of several Netflix projects, reports news agency PTI. When Radhika was asked about the memes pertaining to her presence on every Netflix original series, which are circulating on social media, Radhika told PTI: "I was very happy. I think it is a great compliment because it is such a great platform. Who would not like to be a part of the projects from Netflix." Speaking to PTI, the 32-year-old actress also talked about how Netflix being a global platform emphasizes on the quality of content and added, "With Netflix, what happens is that they stress on the quality because it is a global platform. They will give you the freedom to choose topics, projects and creative control but they are very particular about the quality."

Radhika Apte and director Vikramaditya Motwane, in response to the memes, collaborated and created a spoof video titled Omnipresence, with which the actress appeared to address the memes about her presence on every other Netflix India show: "I just want to thank all of them who thought there was too much of me on Netflix. It's only because of you that I can share this news and video with you! Looks like I've officially taken over Netflix India." Radhika shared the video on her Instagram profile on Tuesday.

Radhika Apte featured in Netflix's anthology Lust Stories, in which she a part of the segment directed by Anurag Kashyap. She later appeared in the first season Sacred Games, which received phenomenal response from the audience. Radhika Apte currently features in the web-series Ghoul, in which she plays the role of Nida Rahim, a trainee soldier at the National Protection Squad's academy.

Apart from featuring in several Netflix web-series, Radhika Apte will next be seen in Gauravv K. Chawla's Baazaar. She also has Indian-American fantasy thriller The Ashram, Tamil film Ula and mystery thriller Andhadhun in the pipeline.

(With inputs from PTI)