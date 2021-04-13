Radhe Shyam: Prabhas Is Love-Struck In New Poster

Radhe Shyam: Prabhas in a new poster of the film. (Image courtesy: actorprabhas)

Highlights The makers of Radhe Shyam unveiled a new poster on the occasion of Ugadi

The poster features Prabhas in a retro look

His million-dollar smile took the Internet by storm

On the occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Baisakhi, the makers of Radhe Shyam unveiled a new poster of the film featuring superstar Prabhas. As usual, the new poster took the Internet by storm minutes after being released, all thanks to Prabhas' million-dollar smile. The actor looks love-stricken in the photo that features him in a retro look. He can be seen sporting a brown turtleneck sweater, pants and holding a white pillar. Prabhas, who co-stars with Pooja Hegde in this love story, shared the new look poster with these words: "One binding factor of the celebrations of these beautiful festivals is LOVE. Feel it. Cherish it. Spread it. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Jur Sital, Cheti Chand, Bohag Bihu, Navreh and Poila Boshak."

Let Prabhas make your day better with his new look from Radhe Shyam:

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations, Radhe Shyam will open in theatres on July 30 this year. It will release not only in Hindi but also in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's first look from the film was released last year, when the makers announced the film.

Radhe Shyam marks Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's first film together. The film also stars Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan.

The teaser of Radhe Shyam was unveiled on Valentine's Day this year. Sharing the video, Prabhas had written: "Celebrate the day of love with a Glimpse of #RadheShyam...#ValentinesWithRS."

Meanwhile, also check out the motion poster and first look posters of Prabhas and Pooja from Radhe Shyam:

Radhe Shyam is a love story. Prabhas plays the role of Vikramaditya while Pooja Hegde will feature as Prerna in the film.