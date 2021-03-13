Radhe: Salman Khan Shares New Poster, 'Eid Par Hi Aayenge,' He Tweets

Salman Khan in Radhe. (courtesy beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan is a man of his words. The reason we brought this up today is because the actor shared a brand new poster of his forthcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and revealed that the film will release in theatres on May 13. Salman Khan, who had promised his fans that the film will hit the screens on Eid, quoted a popular dialogue from his film Wanted and wrote in his tweet: "Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine..." He added the hashtags #RadheOn13thMay and #2MonthsToRadhe to his post.

In January, Salman Khan revealed that the film will have a theatrical release on Eid this year. In his statement, Salman Khan wrote: "Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners. It's a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres. In return, I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of Eid and it will be Eid 2021."

Radhe, which also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda, has been directed by Prabhu Deva. This film is Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva's third collaborative project. The duo have earlier worked together in the 2009 action-thriller Wanted and the 2019 action-comedy Dabangg.