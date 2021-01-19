Salman Khan Returns This Eid: Radhe Will Release In Theatres

Salman Khan on a promotional poster of Radhe. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

As promised, Salman Khan's much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release on Eid this year i.e., May 12. The actor. On Tuesday, issued a statement on his social media handles, stating that he will release his film in cinemas to help theatre owners and exhibitors. Salman Khan's Radhe was initially slated to open in theatres on Eid last year (May 22) but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor, in his statement, also said that he expects the theatre owners to take "utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe." He wrote: "Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners. It's a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres."

"In return, I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of Eid and it will be Eid 2021, inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid...God willing," read Salman Khan's full statement.

Take a look:

The shooting schedule of Radhe was about to finish before May last year but nationwide lockdown was imposed in March due to the pandemic, delaying the work on the sets of the film. Salman Khan wrapped the film in October after resuming the shoot earlier that month. He even shared a picture on October 4 from the sets with a caption that read: "Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good #Radhe."

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will see Prabhu Deva sporting the director's hat. It will be Salman and Prabhu Deva's third collaborative project after Dabangg and Wanted. Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.