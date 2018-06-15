Race 3: Thanks, Salman Khan, But Anil Kapoor Thinks Replacing Amitabh Bachchan Is An 'Impossible Dream' For Anil Kapoor, "replacing Amitabh Bachchan is an impossible dream"

Share EMAIL PRINT Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan in a still from Race 3 (Courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights "If there is any replacement to Big B, then it is Anil Kapoor," Salman "Thank you, Salman Khan, for your generosity!" Anil Kapoor said Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor will feature together in Race 3 Race 3 co-star Salman Khan suggested Anil Kapoor as a "replacement" for Mr Bachchan, Mr Kapoor thanked the actor and wrote: "Thank you, Salman Khan, for your generosity! Replacing Mr Bachchan is an impossible dream. He is the only one of his kind. But I'm really honoured and humbled that you took my name in the same breath as him." Earlier, in an interview to Times of India, Salman Khan had said: "I think if there is any replacement to Mr Amitabh Bachchan, then it is Anil Kapoor."



Talking about Anil Kapoor as a co-star, Salman Khan told TOI in an interview: "He is playing a father, he is ready to play a role of grandfather and then in No-Entry, he calls me 'Prem Bhai'. He is a hero, the amount of money he takes even youngsters don't take and he is worth it."



Salman Khan, who had all good things to say about Anil Kapoor's professionalism, said that he is the only actor of his generation who works every day. "Anil Kapoor is the only one from his generation of actors who works every single day. The interest is still there and he wants to work every single day, which should be basically everyone's attitude towards their profession. If you like the profession you are in and if you give your best then you will never disappear from that profession, so he has got that quality," Salman told TOI.



Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor feature together in Race 3, which hit screens today. The 61-year-old actor is a regular member of the Race franchise and he plays the role of a businessman in this installment.



When the actor was asked how different Race 3 is from its predecessors, Anil Kapoor told news agency IANS: "Though the world of the film is the same because it is the same franchise, involvement of Salman has brought mass appeal to Race 3." Giving an insight into the film, he added: "I think this time the story is more interesting because the conflict, betrayal, drama and everything is happening among the family members."



, and is at the theatres already.



