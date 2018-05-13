Raazi: Alia Bhatt Was Nervous About Mom Soni Razdan 'Memorising Her Lines' Alia Bhatt worked with her mother Soni Razdan for the first time in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi

Alia Bhatt co-starred with her mother Soni Razdan for the first time in her new film Raazi . Soni Razdan had a short role in the Meghna Gulzar-directed film - she played Alia's onscreen mother - and news agency IANS reports that theactress said during a television show that she was worried about her mom memorising her lines. "I was actually nervous for my mother and hoping that she has memorised her lines well. I wanted her to be superb. But I forgot that my mother has way more experience with films than me," IANS quoted Alia as saying. Alia Bhatt's new film is enjoying spectacular results at the box office with Rs 18 crore in its wallet at the end of Day 2. During the show, Alia also said that she felt really bad about not being able to spend more time with her mother and howbecame a blessing in disguise. "I don't get enough time to spend with my mother. It gets really difficult for me to take out time for her and I feel really bad about that. With, I have managed to get to spend eight days straight with her because I was working with her and she is playing the role of my mother in the film as well," she said.Of celebrating Mother's Day, Alia said: "To me, Mother's Day is one of those days when I get to see a lot of Mother's Day greeting cards. I believe Mother's Day should not be just a one-day celebration rather must be celebrated every day. We always look at this day as one of those days when we should take out time for our mothers. I don't think any day and any amount of celebration can really make up for what mothers do for us."Alia Bhatt said that she is quite similar to her mother and they're often told they're like 'twins.' Alia was quoted as saying: "I am just like her. Me and my mother were often told that we look like twins because we have a similar way of talking."Alia also dedicated this message for her mother: "I want to thank you and also apologise for all those moments when I get irritated and angry with you. This is my way of showing love to you."also stars Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma and Jaideep Ahlawat.(With inputs from IANS)