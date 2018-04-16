Raazi's Alia Bhatt To Soni Razdan: 'You're The Best Actor, Mommy.' Aww, Melt

The team of Raazi shared a new poster of the film featuring the principal cast with Alia Bhatt in the centre on social media on Monday. Everyone chose a different caption and Alia's mother Soni Razdan, who plays a pivotal role in the film, wrote: "The fabric of Raazi is made up of the performances of these wonderful actors and woven into a stunning tapestry." Alia Bhatt re-posted Soni Razdan's tweet and added: "You're the best actor mommy." Twitter said "that's adorable" and we agree. Soni Razdan makes a blink-and-miss appearance in trailer of the Meghna Gulzar-directed film. She earlier shared a photo of herself and Alia from the sets too.
Highlights
- Soni Razdan makes a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer of Raazi
- Alia Bhatt received rave reviews after the trailer of Raazi released onli
- Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar, will hit the screens on May 11
The fabric of RAAZI is made up of the performances of these wonderful actors and woven into a stunning tapestry.... @aliaa08@meghnagulzar@vickykaushal09@karanjohar@DharmaMovies@RaaziHoonpic.twitter.com/2xBn5Ftfrs— Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 16, 2018
You're the best actor mommy https://t.co/0WhYCm47c2— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 16, 2018
Here's the aforementioned picture of Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt on the sets of Raazi:
This is the first time, Alia has worked with a family member except for a cameo in Sangharsh (written by her father Mahesh Bhatt) - she played the younger version of Preity Zinta. Alia's half-sister Pooja Bhatt is also a filmmaker.
Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, which narrates the story of an Indian spy married to a Pakistani army officer during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. Alia plays the role of Sehmat while Vicky Kaushal plays her onscreen husband. The trailer of Raazi released last week and the team received a tumultuous applause on Twitter. The industry insiders couldn't stop praising Alia for her performance.
Watch the trailer of Raazi:
Comments
Raazi, which opens in theatres on May 11, also stars Rajit Kapoor, Shishir Sharma, Ashwath Bhatt and Amruta Khanvilkar.