Raazi's Alia Bhatt To Soni Razdan: 'You're The Best Actor, Mommy.' Aww, Melt

Highlights Soni Razdan makes a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer of Raazi Alia Bhatt received rave reviews after the trailer of Raazi released onli Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar, will hit the screens on May 11

You're the best actor mommy https://t.co/0WhYCm47c2 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 16, 2018

The team ofshared a new poster of the film featuring the principal cast with Alia Bhatt in the centre on social media on Monday. Everyone chose a different caption and Alia's mother Soni Razdan, who plays a pivotal role in the film, wrote: "The fabric ofis made up of the performances of these wonderful actors and woven into a stunning tapestry." Alia Bhatt re-posted Soni Razdan's tweet and added: "You're the best actor mommy." Twitter said "that's adorable" and we agree. Soni Razdan makes a blink-and-miss appearance in trailer of the Meghna Gulzar-directed film. She earlier shared a photo of herself and Alia from the sets too.Here's the aforementioned picture of Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt on the sets of Raazi This is the first time, Alia has worked with a family member except for a cameo in(written by her father Mahesh Bhatt) - she played the younger version of Preity Zinta. Alia's half-sister Pooja Bhatt is also a filmmaker.is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel, which narrates the story of an Indian spy married to a Pakistani army officer during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. Alia plays the role of Sehmat while Vicky Kaushal plays her onscreen husband. The trailer ofreleased last week and the team received a tumultuous applause on Twitter. The industry insiders couldn't stop praising Alia for her performance.Watch the trailer of, which opens in theatres on May 11, also stars Rajit Kapoor, Shishir Sharma, Ashwath Bhatt and Amruta Khanvilkar.