Raazi's Alia Bhatt To Soni Razdan: 'You're The Best Actor, Mommy.' Aww, Melt

Twitter thinks Alia Bhatt flattering her mother is "adorable"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 16, 2018 16:23 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Raazi's Alia Bhatt To Soni Razdan: 'You're The Best Actor, Mommy.' Aww, Melt

Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan in Raazi. (Image courtesy: Soni Razdan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Soni Razdan makes a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer of Raazi
  2. Alia Bhatt received rave reviews after the trailer of Raazi released onli
  3. Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar, will hit the screens on May 11
The team of Raazi shared a new poster of the film featuring the principal cast with Alia Bhatt in the centre on social media on Monday. Everyone chose a different caption and Alia's mother Soni Razdan, who plays a pivotal role in the film, wrote: "The fabric of Raazi is made up of the performances of these wonderful actors and woven into a stunning tapestry." Alia Bhatt re-posted Soni Razdan's tweet and added: "You're the best actor mommy." Twitter said "that's adorable" and we agree. Soni Razdan makes a blink-and-miss appearance in trailer of the Meghna Gulzar-directed film. She earlier shared a photo of herself and Alia from the sets too.
 
 

Here's the aforementioned picture of Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt on the sets of Raazi:
 


This is the first time, Alia has worked with a family member except for a cameo in Sangharsh (written by her father Mahesh Bhatt) - she played the younger version of Preity Zinta. Alia's half-sister Pooja Bhatt is also a filmmaker.

Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, which narrates the story of an Indian spy married to a Pakistani army officer during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. Alia plays the role of Sehmat while Vicky Kaushal plays her onscreen husband. The trailer of Raazi released last week and the team received a tumultuous applause on Twitter. The industry insiders couldn't stop praising Alia for her performance.

Watch the trailer of Raazi:

Comments


Raazi, which opens in theatres on May 11, also stars Rajit Kapoor, Shishir Sharma, Ashwath Bhatt and Amruta Khanvilkar.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

alia bhattraazisoni razdan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
KathuaIPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleDiabetesOppo F7

................................ Advertisement ................................