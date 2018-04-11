Alia Bhatt's Mom Soni Razdan Is Also In Raazi, ICYDK

Highlights
- "Precious moments," she wrote
- Raazi trailer released on Tuesday
- Vicky Kaushal stars opposite Alia
Actress Neena Gupta, who is Soni Razdan's friend, commented on their photo and wrote, "Beautiful picture of maa -beti." Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba, an acclaimed fashion designer, is one of Alia's close friends. Praising Alia's role in the film, Masaba had tweeted, "Ever so versatile. You can be anyone you want to be. Very proud! I love the trailer."
Ever so versatile.. you can be anyone you want to be. Very proud ! I LOVE the trailer https://t.co/yGwtJLxYah— Masaba Mantena (@MasabaG) April 10, 2018
Alia Bhatt received wonderful comments from her industry colleagues for the portrayal of Sehmat in Raazi. "Alia Bhatt, what a trailer. So proud of you. More power to you. Keep it coming," tweeted Shahid, who co-starred with Alia in Shaandaar.
@aliaa08 what a trailer. So proud of you. More power to you.Keep it coming. #RaaziTrailer@meghnagulzar— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 10, 2018
Such a fiery but quiet strength! Love it! https://t.co/6rLDgqg8TN— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 10, 2018
Outstanding trailer! @aliaa08https://t.co/SmnIxoDLH9@meghnagulzar@vickykaushal09@karanjohar@DharmaMovies@JungleePictures@vineetjaintimes@apoorvamehta18#RaaziTrailer— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 10, 2018
https://t.co/8IlChN7MQg What a wonderful trailer of #Raazi. @aliaa08@karanjohar@meghnagulzar@vineetjaintimes@vickykaushal09@JungleePictures@Jaiahlawat Take a bow. You guys are phenomenal. Can't wait to watch it.— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 10, 2018
Co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Raazi arrives in theatres on May 11.