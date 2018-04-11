Alia Bhatt's Mom Soni Razdan Is Also In Raazi, ICYDK

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 11, 2018 16:24 IST
Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan shared this picture (Image courtesy: sonirazdan)

Alia Bhatt's Raazi trailer released on Tuesday morning and its already viral. In the film, we caught a glimpse of Sehmat (Alia Bhatt) leading a life of a daughter, then a wife and also a spy. Vicky Kaushal co-stars with Alia in Raazi and yes, her mother Soni Razdan is also part of the film, directed by Meghna Gulzar. Ms Razdan makes a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer with Alia and Vicky. She shared a picture today with Alia on Instagram from the same scene of the film and captioned it as, "Raazi moments," and added hashtags like 'mother daughter 'acting together' 'precious moments.'

See the picture here.
 


Actress Neena Gupta, who is Soni Razdan's friend, commented on their photo and wrote, "Beautiful picture of maa -beti." Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba, an acclaimed fashion designer, is one of Alia's close friends. Praising Alia's role in the film, Masaba had tweeted, "Ever so versatile. You can be anyone you want to be. Very proud! I love the trailer."
 

Watch the intriguing trailer of Raazi here.



Alia Bhatt received wonderful comments from her industry colleagues for the portrayal of Sehmat in Raazi. "Alia Bhatt, what a trailer. So proud of you. More power to you. Keep it coming," tweeted Shahid, who co-starred with Alia in Shaandaar.
 
 
 
 

Comments
Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat. Speaking to news agency IANS, Alia Bhatt had said, "I think in Raazi, audience will see me in completely different avatar at least that is my wish because Raazi as a film is very different."

Co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Raazi arrives in theatres on May 11.
 

Alia Bhattalia bhatt raaziSoni Razdan

