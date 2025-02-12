R Madhavan Reveals Feeling "Really Insecure" About His Bank Account

R Madhavan, whose latest film Hisaab Barabar arrived on Zee5, has opened up about his financial habits. The actor revealed that he feels insecure about his bank account.

R Madhavan opened up about it during a conversation with Rannvijay Singha, in an episode of Mashable's Dubai Journey series.

Speaking in the context of Hisaab Barabar, R Madhavan revealed, “I am really insecure about my bank account. I really do not know how much I have, and how much I can afford to scrutinise it because I don't know what will come of it. I have a broad understanding of (how much I have).”

In another segment, R Madhavan admitted that he owns a boat and honed his skill of navigating the vessel.

He said, “I have a simple, small boat, which is enough for the family. But I always wanted to get a captain's license. I want to make every year significant by learning a new skill. During COVID, the new skill I learned was getting my captain's license and learning to navigate a boat. It's not that difficult. You sit and study for 10-15 days, you give exams and practicals, and they give you a license.”

Not just R Madhavan, but even his wife Sarita agrees that the actor is not “careful” with his monetary spending. R Madhavan shared it himself in an interview with Just Too Filmy.

He said, “I am not very careful about my spending but I always live within my means so if I desire to have a bigger car or better stuff… but if it does not fit my budget, I will not buy it. I do not have worldly possessions, that is the reflection of my stardom. But I do have the liberty that this stardom offers me and I enjoy it.”

R Madhavan's Hisaab Barabar premiered on OTT, on January 24, 2025. Directed by Ashwni Dhir, the social drama is about an honest TC (Ticket Collector) working for the Indian Railways who sets on a mission to uncover a financial fraud by banker Mickey Mehta.





