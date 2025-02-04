R Madhavan Recalls When He Was Duped By A Cristiano Ronaldo Video Praising Virat Kohli: "Anushka Sent A Message"

In today's AI-driven world, deepfakes have become increasingly common. Even celebrities are not immune to being tricked by them.

Did you know that R Madhavan was once fooled by an AI-generated video of Cristiano Ronaldo?

During a chat with Zee TV, R Madhavan revealed that he came across a video in which the football legend was praising Virat Kohli.

The clip seemed so authentic that the actor not only forwarded it but even shared it on Instagram. However, he soon received a message from Anushka Sharma, who informed him that the video was fake.

It all began when R Madhavan was asked if he had ever been scammed in real life.

To which, the actor replied, “Yeah, in fact, one of the Reels that I saw had somebody praising Virat Kohli to high heavens. In fact, I think it was Ronaldo…how much he enjoyed watching Kohli bat and how much of a legend he thought he was. And I proudly forwarded that, I put it on Instagram and then I got a message from Anushka saying bhai, it's a fraud, it's AI.”

R Madhavan admitted that he felt embarrassed after realizing the truth but took it as a learning experience. He said, “It's really embarrassing, like, oh! So even somebody like me who is pretty aware was completely taken away. And then, when she told me the flaws, I realised, arey haan, ye to bada gadbad hain (yes, this is an issue). So one has to be very careful that whatever you're forwarding is very credible.”

On the work front, R Madhavan was last seen in Hisaab Barabar, directed by Ashwni Dhir. The film also features Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari in key roles.

Premiered at the 55th International Film Festival of India in November last year, Hisaab Barabar was released on January 24, 2025, on ZEE5. The story follows a railway ticket checker who notices discrepancies in minor bank transactions and uncovers systemic corruption.

Up next, R Madhavan will appear in TEST and Aap Jaisa Koi, both of which will be released on Netflix.