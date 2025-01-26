R Madhavan Reveals An Intriguing Habit Of His <i>3 Idiots</i> Co-Star Aamir Khan

R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, and Sharman Joshi were seen together in the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots.

The film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film also had Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Boman Irani in key roles.

The film to date, enjoys a massive fandom and is a cult classic.

R Madhavan has been busy currently, promoting his film Hisaab Barabar, which dropped on OTT, on January 24, 2025.

In conversation with Just Too Filmy, the Shaitaan actor revealed that his 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan, has an intriguing habit of going out and about, without carrying his wallet.

Madhavan said, "I am never that extreme. Aamir's stardom allows him to be like that. Whatever he requires, he has people to pay for it. Of course, he would pay them... and it isn't like he doesn't pay for it. My personality doesn't allow me to walk around with an entourage. I prefer walking alone. I want that freedom, and the ability to interact with people."

The actor further shared, that even though he is not too careful about his expenditures, he never goes over budget.

He cited an example of never buying a luxurious car if it goes above his budget.

R Madhavan also shared what his wife Sarita had to say about it.

He shared, "I think I'm very particular about it, but she says not even from a remote corner are you particular about it. I spend what I have."

On the work front, his first release of 2025 was Hisaab Barabar, helmed by Ashwni Dhir.

The film also features Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rashami Desai, and Faisal Rashid in key roles. Madhavan plays the role of an honest ticket collector at Indian Railways.