Masaba Gupta Only Has 'Two Personalities' And She Is Gorgeous In Both. See Post

Masaba Gupta shared this picture. (courtesy: masabagupta)

Masaba Gupta is a trailblazer who wears many hats. She is a fashion designer, actress, model and entrepreneur. The multi-hyphenate often shares a glimpse of her exciting life on social media, much to the delight of her fans. In a new Instagram post, Masaba Gupta has shared two images. In one of the photos, she is seen in a pair of white linen pants and a brown crop top. She followed this with a second image, this time wearing a white sari – from her brand House Of Masaba – looking beautiful in a no-makeup look. These two looks sum up her two personalities, she said. Masaba Gupta wrote, “I only have two personalities #pyjamasvssaris.”

Replying to the post, director Aishwarya Rajinikanth said, “Looking bomb in both,” with a fire emoji. Actress Neena Gupta, Masaba's mother, said, “I have 2 shorts vs saree.”

See the post here:

On the occasion of New Year, Masaba Gupta shared a bunch of images she clicked in Haridwar and quoted Shri Ramana Maharshi in the caption. She said, “All these universes,objects,humans,thoughts and events are merely pictures moving on the screen of pure consciousness,which alone is real. Shapes & phenomena pass away, but consciousness remains forever.”

Before that, Masaba Gupta shared a set of images on the occasion of Christmas, looking as gorgeous as always. In the caption, she said, “Merry Christmas. Wear that kohl, read, make a wish, CAKE, hug the friend who made that cake, tea dresses in blood orange only, flowers, more orange juice, baby momma in Christmas gloves.”

Before ushering in 2023, Masaba Gupta shared a video of her working out in the gym during the last few days of the year. She wrote: “How's Josh for the last few days of the year? Mine is and it's OK! I'm really just in the mood to eat what I like and not count calories and I really have decided to put no burden of silly resolutions with my food either. The only rule ? The non negotiable? 60 minutes of my day 6 days a week of just moving, taking the stairs when I can and hopefully wearing more practical clothes the next time. What's your 2023 non negotiable?”

On the work front, Masaba Gupta was last seen in Modern Love: Mumbai and the second season of Masaba Masaba.