Purab Kohli Says He And His Family Might Have COVID-19, Per His Doctor. Read His Post

VJ-turned-actor Purab Kohli, in his latest Instagram entry, revealed that he and his family observed symptoms of COVID -19 and that they might have coronavirus, per his general physician. The 41-year-old actor, who is currently in London, in his Instagram post, wrote: "Hey guys, we've just had a flu and given our symptoms our GP says we were down with COVID - 19. Pretty similar to a regular flu with a stronger cough and a feeling of breathlessness." The Rock On!! actor stated that his daughter Inaya and his wife Lucy witnessed the symptoms initially. Later, he also acquired the symptoms, and so did his son Osian. "Inaya got it first and very mild. A cough and a cold for two days. Then Lucy got it more in the chest, quite similar to the cough symptom everyone has been talking about. Then me, I got a solid cold for one day which was horrid then it vanished and this irritating cough set in for 3 days," wrote Purab Kohli."

In his post, Purab added, "Three of us had only mild 100-101 temperatures and fatigue. Osian got it last with a 104 fever for 3 nights. Also a runny nose and a slight cough. His fever disappeared only on his 5th day. We were constantly in touch with the GP on the phone. Apparently everyone in London is getting it and its rampant here, and a few people we know have gotten it."

Purab added that the family of four is now out of "self-imposed quarantine" and they are "not contagious" anymore. "Just wanted to share it with you if it helps reduce the panic a little to know someone who has had it and is fine. On Wednesday last week we were out of self-imposed quarantine and are not contagious any longer," read an excerpt from Purab's post.

He signed off the post, saying, "Please stay safe. I hope none of you get it but if you do, know that your body is strong enough to fight it. Seek proper advice from your doctors as intensity of each case is different as was in my household alone. And please stay home and rest the body as much as possible. Lots of love."

The novel coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan (China) late last year, was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation ( WHO) last month. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, lockdowns have been imposed in several countries, including India.

Purab Kohli, a former VJ, is best-known for starring in films like My Brother... Nikhil, Rock On!!, Airlift and Noor. He has also featured in web-series like It's Not That Simple, Typewriter and Out of Love.